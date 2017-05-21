Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said both economic and diplomatic pressure will continue to be applied to North Korea in the wake of a ballistic missile launch.
"The ongoing testing is disappointing, disturbing and we ask that they cease that," Tillerson said on Sunday in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week.
PARIS French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.