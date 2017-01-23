Senate Republican Rubio backs Tillerson for secretary of state

Rex Tillerson (C), the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) as he arrives for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington January 11, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday said he will vote to back President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, despite the former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO's "troubling" responses before lawmakers regarding Russia.

"Despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate," Rubio said in a statement posted on Facebook ahead of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on Tillerson later on Monday. A vote in the Republican-controlled Senate is expected shortly afterward.