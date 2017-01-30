FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump needs to accept waterboarding is prohibited torture, U.N. specialist says
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Behind bars, Samsung scion sees his wealth top $2 billion
Technology
Behind bars, Samsung scion sees his wealth top $2 billion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 30, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 8 months ago

Trump needs to accept waterboarding is prohibited torture, U.N. specialist says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump needs to acknowledge that the extreme interrogation technique known as waterboarding is torture and therefore absolutely prohibited, the U.N. special rapporteur on torture said on Monday.

“Without any doubt, waterboarding amounts to torture,” Nils Melzer said in a statement, adding that a U.S. revival of torture would be catastrophic because other countries would also “get back into the torture business”.

“I urgently appeal to President Trump to carefully consider not only U.S. legal obligations, doctrine and tradition, but also the consolidated legal and moral views of the entire international community before allowing the re-introduction of methods or interrogation that are more closely associated with barbarism than with civilization,” he said.

Waterboarding, in which a victim is subjected to simulated drowning to force them to confess or divulge information, was used by the CIA on three suspected militants detained in secret foreign prisons during President George W. Bush’s administration.

But the technique was denounced as torture by President Barack Obama, other top officials, lawmakers and human rights groups. The U.S. Senate also voted to ban it in 2015.

Trump said last week, however, he feels waterboarding works but he will defer to Defense Secretary James Mattis, who does not “necessarily believe” such techniques work.

Reporting by Tom Miles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.