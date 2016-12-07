FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
NY real estate brokers sell tough security at Trump Tower as amenity
#U.S.
December 7, 2016 / 6:23 PM / 9 months ago

NY real estate brokers sell tough security at Trump Tower as amenity

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016.Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSREDO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two New York real estate brokers marketing a condominium in Trump Tower have used the heavy presence of U.S. Secret Service agents who protect President-elect Donald Trump as a new selling point for the luxury apartment and office building.

"The best value in the most secure building in Manhattan," reads a description for a 1,052-square-foot (98-square-meter)Trump Tower condominium advertised for $2.1 million by the brokers with real estate firm Douglas Elliman.

Since Trump won the Nov. 8 election, he has spent most of his time at his residence and office inside the 58-story tower, bringing heightened security that has caused traffic jams and pedestrian gridlock, frustrating commuters, shoppers and local residents.

In addition to dozens of Secret Service agents, about 50 New York City police officers have been assigned to work at the tower, some of whom lead bomb-sniffing dogs through the gilded lobby.

About three weeks ago, the news website Politico reported, the two brokers emailed an advertisement for the unit to clients with the subject line: "Fifth Avenue Buyers Interested in Secret Service Protection?"

In a spin on the security congestion, the brokers' email described the Secret Service agents as a "new" amenity with the 31st-floor condominium, which also comes with options for health club access and room service from "Trump Bar" several floors below, Politico said.

Reuters did not see the email, but Douglas Elliman said it did not approve of the agents' pitch.

"This was completely unauthorized and done without the knowledge or approval of Douglas Elliman," a representative for the brokerage said in an email on Tuesday.

The individual brokers did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
