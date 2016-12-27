FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package
#U.S.
December 27, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 8 months ago

Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Trump Tower is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 27, 2016.Darren Ornitz/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.

A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. The lobby is often thronged with tourists.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Phil Berlowitz

