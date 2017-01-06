FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contributing to U.S. employment
#Business News
January 6, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 7 months ago

Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contributing to U.S. employment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday that Japanese companies have and will continue to contribute to employment in the United States.

In a regular press conference after a cabinet meeting, he said it is important for Japan's auto industry to gain understanding of its strong efforts to contribute to the U.S. economy.

Seko was speaking after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

