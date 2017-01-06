FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota is important corporate citizen in U.S.: Japan
January 6, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 7 months ago

Toyota is important corporate citizen in U.S.: Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan August 30, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan said on Friday that Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is an important corporate citizen in the United States, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized the automaker's plans to build a new factory in Mexico.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the chief government spokesman, made the comment at a regular news conference.

Trump threatened in a tweet to impose heavy taxes on Toyota if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a Mexican plant.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

