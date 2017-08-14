FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
August 14, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 12 minutes ago

Trump signs memo directing probe into China's IP practices

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question after signing a memorandum directing the U.S. Trade Representative to complete a review of trade issues with China at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a presidential memorandum authorizing an investigation into China's alleged theft of American intellectual property, declaring it "one big move."

Slideshow (3 Images)

The order directs U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to determine whether to investigate Chinese trade practices that force U.S. companies operating in China to turn over intellectual property.

"Ambassador Lighthizer you are empowered to consider all available options at your disposal," Trump said before he signed the memo. "This is just the beginning," Trump added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler

