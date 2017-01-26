FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says plans lots of bilateral trade deals with quick termination clauses
January 26, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says plans lots of bilateral trade deals with quick termination clauses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, U.S. January 26, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral trade deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice.

"Believe me, we're going to have a lot of trade deals," Trump told a gathering of Republican lawmakers. "If that particular country doesn't treat us fairly, we send them a 30-day termination, notice of termination."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

