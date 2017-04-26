FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce's Ross to announce probe into imported aluminum: CNBC
#Business News
April 26, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Commerce's Ross to announce probe into imported aluminum: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks next to Press Secretary Sean Spicer about new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber from the White House in Washington, U.S. April 25, 2017.Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to announce a new probe into imported aluminum, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The probe will be similar to the one the White House launched last week regarding steel, CNBC reported, citing an administration official. (cnb.cx/2q8oDQl)

Ross on Tuesday told the Wall Street Journal the Trump administration may undertake trade actions to protect the U.S. semiconductor, shipbuilding and aluminum industries, citing national security concerns.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

