U.S. considering currency clause for NAFTA, trade deals: Wyden

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks to reporters on following a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's top trade officials are considering seeking a currency clause in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement that could serve as a model for future trade deals, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between senators and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Wyden said the officials made clear that addressing currency issues was an objective.