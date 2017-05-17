FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. considering currency clause for NAFTA, trade deals: Wyden
May 17, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. considering currency clause for NAFTA, trade deals: Wyden

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks to reporters on following a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 9, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's top trade officials are considering seeking a currency clause in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement that could serve as a model for future trade deals, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between senators and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Wyden said the officials made clear that addressing currency issues was an objective.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by W Simon

