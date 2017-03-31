FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says new trade orders set stage for manufacturing revival
March 31, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 months ago

Trump says new trade orders set stage for manufacturing revival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony of executive orders on trade, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday directed his administration to review U.S. trade deficits and clamp down on countries that abuse trade rules in two executive orders he said would start a new chapter for U.S. workers and businesses.

"Today I'm signing two executive orders that send this message loud and clear, and that set the stage for a great revival of American manufacturing," Trump said in the Oval Office.

"We're going to get these bad trade deals straightened out," Trump said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

