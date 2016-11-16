FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump transition clears first paperwork hurdle: White House
#Politics
November 16, 2016 / 1:13 AM / 9 months ago

Trump transition clears first paperwork hurdle: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The White House is pictured shortly after sunrise in Washington, August 1, 2007.Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said it received a signed memorandum of understanding from Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Tuesday evening, an initial step in being able to provide more detailed briefing materials to the incoming administration.

"The next step is for the President-elect's transition team to provide us with the names of the individuals they have authorized to represent their transition effort across the government," said Brandi Hoffine a White House spokeswoman.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

