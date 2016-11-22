FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ex-congressman Ford being considered for U.S. transportation secretary: Politico
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 22, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 9 months ago

Ex-congressman Ford being considered for U.S. transportation secretary: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Harold Ford Jr. takes part in a panel discussion titled "Dear Washington, Please Make Government Work Again. Sincerely, America" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012.Danny Moloshok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Democratic Representative Harold Ford Jr of Tennessee is being considered for U.S. transportation secretary or another Cabinet post in Donald Trump's administration, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed sources.

Ford, who served five terms in Congress, has yet to meet with president-elect Trump but there have been some preliminary feelers put out about potential Cabinet-level posts, including transportation secretary, and Ford appears open to putting himself in the mix, Politico reported.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.