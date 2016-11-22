Ex-congressman Ford being considered for U.S. transportation secretary: Politico

Harold Ford Jr. takes part in a panel discussion titled "Dear Washington, Please Make Government Work Again. Sincerely, America" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Democratic Representative Harold Ford Jr of Tennessee is being considered for U.S. transportation secretary or another Cabinet post in Donald Trump's administration, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed sources.

Ford, who served five terms in Congress, has yet to meet with president-elect Trump but there have been some preliminary feelers put out about potential Cabinet-level posts, including transportation secretary, and Ford appears open to putting himself in the mix, Politico reported.