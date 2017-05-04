FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to use trip to build support for anti-terror fight: officials
May 4, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

Trump to use trip to build support for anti-terror fight: officials

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 4, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will use his first trip overseas as president to build support for the fight against terrorism, while showing that his America First strategy is compatible with U.S. global leadership, White House officials said on Thursday.

The visit, which will include stops in Israel, the Vatican and Brussels, will begin in Saudi Arabia later this month at a gathering of representatives of the region who are concerned about problems associated with terrorism and Iran's malign behavior in the region, the officials said.

"I think what the president has demonstrated already and will be able to demonstrate even further on this trip is that America First is fully compatible with American leadership in the world," said one of the senior officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

