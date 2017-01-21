FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trudeau speaks with Trump about trade: prime minister's office
#World News
January 21, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 7 months ago

Trudeau speaks with Trump about trade: prime minister's office

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 10, 2017.Chris Wattie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump about trade and congratulated him on his inauguration, according to the prime minister's office.

"The Prime Minister and the President reiterated the importance of the Canada-United States bilateral relationship, and discussed various areas of mutual interest," a statement from the office read. "The Prime Minister noted the depth of the Canada U.S. economic relationship, with 35 states having Canada as their top export destination."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Leslie Adler

