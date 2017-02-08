Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during an opening ceremony in Mersin, Turkey, February 3, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call overnight to act together regarding the Islamic State controlled Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish presidential sources said on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed issues including a safe zone in Syria, the refugee crisis and the fight against terror, the sources said. They said Erdogan called on the United States not to support the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

The Turkish sources also said CIA Director Mike Pompeo was to visit Turkey on Thursday to discuss the YPG and battling the network of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating a July coup attempt.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)