The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-#FraudNewsCNN #FNN [0921 EDT]

-The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst [1604 EDT]

-Stock Market at all time high, unemployment at lowest level in years (wages will start going up) and our base has never been stronger! [1955 EDT]

-America's men & women in uniform is the story of FREEDOM overcoming OPPRESSION, the STRONG protecting the WEAK, & GOOD defeating EVIL!

USA [2213 EDT]

