Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Jan 31) - Pelosi, Democrats, Gorsuch

U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.

The following bullet points are from the U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter accounts (@realDonaldTrump and @POTUS). Reuters has not edited the tweets.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! [621 EST]

- When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work! [627 EST]

- Getting ready to deliver a VERY IMPORTANT DECISION! 8:00 P.M. [1931 EST]

- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse. here … [2001 EST]

- Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all. [2245 EST]

@POTUS :

- Today I met with pharmaceutical executives at the @WhiteHouse...here:0 … [1359 EST]

- Highlights From The President's Listening Session With Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders at the @WhiteHouse today: here … [1621 EST]

- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse at 8:00pm tonight. #SCOTUS

m.facebook.com/POTUS/ [1653 EST]

- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse as I announce my nomination for United States Supreme Court Justice. here … [1949 EST]

- #JusticeGorsuch #SCOTUS [2011 EST]

- President Trump's Nominee for the Supreme Court Neil M. Gorsuch. #SCOTUS #JusticeGorsuch here#page … [2016 EST]

- President Donald J. Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court #JusticeGorsuch #SCOTUS www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump posts/10158580999910725:0 … [2308 EST]

