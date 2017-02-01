Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Jan 31) - Pelosi, Democrats, Gorsuch

The following bullet points are from the U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter accounts (@realDonaldTrump and @POTUS). Reuters has not edited the tweets.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! [621 EST]
- When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work! [627 EST]
- Getting ready to deliver a VERY IMPORTANT DECISION! 8:00 P.M. [1931 EST]
- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse. here … [2001 EST]
- Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all. [2245 EST]
- Today I met with pharmaceutical executives at the @WhiteHouse...here:0 … [1359 EST]
- Highlights From The President's Listening Session With Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders at the @WhiteHouse today: here … [1621 EST]
- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse at 8:00pm tonight. #SCOTUS
m.facebook.com/POTUS/ [1653 EST]
- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse as I announce my nomination for United States Supreme Court Justice. here … [1949 EST]
- #JusticeGorsuch #SCOTUS [2011 EST]
- President Trump's Nominee for the Supreme Court Neil M. Gorsuch. #SCOTUS #JusticeGorsuch here#page … [2016 EST]
- President Donald J. Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court #JusticeGorsuch #SCOTUS www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump posts/10158580999910725:0 … [2308 EST]
