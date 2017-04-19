FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (April 18) - Obama administration, interview
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 4 months ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (April 18) - Obama administration, interview

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the Good Friday holiday and Easter weekend, April 13, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! [0539 EST]

- I will be interviewed on @foxandfriends by @ainsleyearhardt starting at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy! [0548 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

