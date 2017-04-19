Factbox: Trump on Twitter (April 18) - Obama administration, interview

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! [0539 EST]

- I will be interviewed on @foxandfriends by @ainsleyearhardt starting at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy! [0548 EST]

