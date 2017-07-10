U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during their departure back to Washington, at Hamburg International Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The G 20 Summit was a great success for the U.S. - Explained that the U.S. must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done! [0715 EDT]

- I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... [0731 EDT]

- ...We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! [0737 EDT]

- Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. [0750 EDT]

- ...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... [0757 EDT]

- ...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? [0806 EDT]

- Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved! [0831 EDT]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0857 EDT]

- For years, even as a "civilian," I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare. Now they finally have their chance! [1607 EDT]

- Syrian ceasefire seems to be holding. Many lives can be saved. Came out of meeting. Good! [1609 EDT]

- The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! [2045 EDT]

