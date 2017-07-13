Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 12) - Hillary Clinton, Trump Jr., Bastille Day

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 12, 2017.

@realDonaldTrump :

- My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! [0619 EDT]

- Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. [0632 EDT]

- ISIS is on the run & will soon be wiped out of Syria & Iraq, illegal border crossings are way down (75%) & MS 13 gangs are being removed. [0805 EDT]

- @WashTimes states "Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump." [0812 EDT]

- Why aren't the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful! [0927 EDT]

- The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. [0939 EDT]

- "After 14 years, U.S. beef hits Chinese market. Trade deal an exciting opportunity for agriculture." bit.ly/2uiXGI2 [1620 EDT]

- Getting rdy to leave for France @ the invitation of President Macron to celebrate & honor Bastille Day and 100yrs since U.S. entry into WWI. [1835 EDT]

- Stock market hits another high with spirit and enthusiasm so positive. Jobs outlook looking very good! #MAGA [1906 EDT]

- JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! #MAGA bit.ly/2ugaYbl [1912 EDT]

- Big WIN today for building the wall. It will secure the border & save lives. Now the full House & Senate must act 45.wh.gov/5L8g1q [1924 EDT]

@Potus :

- The 3 bills passed today by the House are important steps forward to end the horrific crime of human trafficking: 45.wh.gov/GKbrVi [1733 EDT]

