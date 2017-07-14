FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 13) - Paris, Emmanuel Macron
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 14, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 2 hours ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 13) - Paris, Emmanuel Macron

2 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.Kevin Lamarque

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Just landed in Paris, France with @FLOTUS Melania. [0406 EDT]

- Melania and I were thrilled to join the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance, members of the U.S. Military and their families. [0850 EDT]

- President @EmmanuelMacron,

Thank you for the beautiful welcome ceremony at Les Invalides today! [1445 EDT]

- Great bilateral meetings at Élysée Palace w/ President @EmmanuelMacron. The friendship between our two nations and ourselves is unbreakable. [1520 EDT]

@Potus :

- #POTUSinFrance photo gallery is live: 45.wh.gov/CcmbKQ [1509 EDT]

- Today I announced my intent to nominate eleven individuals to Federal judgeships: bit.ly/2tkToz7 [1654 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.