FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 14) - Emmanuel Macron, Obamacare
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump faces obstacles in bid to re-shape key U.S. courts
Politics
Trump faces obstacles in bid to re-shape key U.S. courts
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
POLITICS
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 2 hours ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 14) - Emmanuel Macron, Obamacare

2 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Alain Jocard/Pool

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Great evening with President @EmmanuelMacron & Mrs. Macron. Went to Eiffel Tower for dinner. Relationship with France stronger than ever. [0356 EDT]

- Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand! [0357 EDT]

- So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O'Care disaster, must happen! [0405 EDT]

- After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised! [0407 EDT]

- @VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people. [0409 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.