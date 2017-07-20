FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
July 20, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 30 minutes ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 19) - Republican Senators, Healthcare bill

2 Min Read

President Donald Trump holds a beverage as he attends a breakfast meeting with small business leaders hosted by Trump at the Roosevelt room of the White House January 30, 2017.Carlos Barria

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America! [0830 EDT]

- The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! [0846 EDT]

@Potus :

- Yesterday @VP Pence and I hosted service members for a luncheon at the @WhiteHouse. Full remarks here: bit.ly/2tH5iDn [1030 EDT]

- It was a great honor hearing from American-made companies at the #MadeInAmerica Roundtable today at the @WhiteHouse. [1702 EDT]

- Today I delivered remarks with @VP at the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity Meeting: 45.wh.gov/CZ2wu9 [1804 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

