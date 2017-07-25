Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 25) - Jeff Sessions, Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity [0603 EDT]

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! [0612 EDT]

- Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! [0621 EDT]

- Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! [0627 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)