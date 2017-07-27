Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 27) - NY Times, Republican Senators, Healthcare

1 Min Read
The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Wow, the Failing @nytimes said about @foxandfriends "....the most powerful T.V. show in America." [0648 EDT]
- Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down! [0724 EDT]
- "One of the things that has been lost in the politics of this situation is that the Russians collected and spread negative information..... [0935 EDT]
- ...about then candidate Trump." Catherine Herridge @FoxNews. So why doesn't Fake News report this? Witch Hunt! Purposely phony reporting. [0945 EDT]
