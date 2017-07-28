Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 28) - Obamacare, Republicans, healthcare

President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- 3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! [0225 EDT]

- If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60... [0946 EDT]

- ...Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes.... [1000 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)