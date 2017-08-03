FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 3) - Stock market, Russia
August 3, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 2 hours ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 3) - Stock market, Russia

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels. Stock Market at an all-time high. That doesn't just happen! [0808 EDT]

- I am continuing to get rid of costly and unnecessary regulations. Much work left to do but effect will be great! Business & jobs will grow. [0812 EDT]

- Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! [0818 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

