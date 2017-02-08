The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! [711 EST]

-An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me at the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU!! [1125 EST]

-It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats! [2004 EST]

@POTUS :

-Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo. Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids! [814 EST]

-An honor having the @NationalSheriff Association join me at the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU! [1125 EST]

-Congratulations to our new Education Secretary, @BetsyDeVos! [1250 EST]

-@BetsyDeVos sworn in as Secretary of Education by @VP Mike Pence moments ago. Congratulations! [1928 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)