The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
-If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! [0703 EST]
-I will be speaking at 9:00 A.M. today to Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision....... [0804 EST]
@POTUS :
-Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in southeastern Louisiana affected by today's severe tornadoes. [0020 EST]
