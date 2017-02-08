The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

-If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! [0703 EST]

-I will be speaking at 9:00 A.M. today to Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision....... [0804 EST]

@POTUS :

-Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in southeastern Louisiana affected by today's severe tornadoes. [0020 EST]

