The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? [0657 EST]

-Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! [0819 EST]

-Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so.... [0826 EST]

-...long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. [0831 EST]

-..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! [0852 EST]

-Join us live in the Oval Office for the swearing in of our new Attorney General, @SenatorSessions! LIVE: bit.ly/2kqq2f0Sessions [1058 EST]

-SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! [1835 EST]

@POTUS

-Congratulations Attorney General Jeff Sessions! [1228 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)