The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-LAWFARE: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute." A disgraceful decision! [0815 EST]

-The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying "Mr.Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov.14." We spoke at length yesterday! [0835 EST]

- Heading to Joint Base Andrews on #MarineOne with Prime Minister Shinzō earlier today. [1824 EST]

@POTUS :

- An honor to host Prime Minister @AbeShinzo in the United States. [1448 EST]

- Congratulations @SecPriceMD! The 23rd Secretary of @HHSGov! #ICYMI: @VP swearing Dr. Price in: here [1501 EST]

- Join me for my weekly address! #ICYMI - you can watch here here [1633 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)