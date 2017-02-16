FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump on Twitter (Feb 16) - Stock market, NYT, fake news, Russsia
#Politics
February 16, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 6 months ago

Trump on Twitter (Feb 16) - Stock market, NYT, fake news, Russsia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism - even before tax plan rollout! [0634 EST]

-Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! [0658 EST]

-The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! [0702 EST]

-FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast! [0910 EST]

-The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news! [0939 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

