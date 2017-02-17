'CEO' Tillerson faces internal skeptics, crisis-battling White House
WASHINGTON One of Rex Tillerson's first directives as U.S. secretary of state was an order to senior staff that his briefing materials not exceed two pages.
The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
-Despite the long delays by the Democrats in finally approving Dr. Tom Price, the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast! [0513 EST]
-Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. [0638 EST]
-Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy! [0643 EST]
-General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others. [0816 EST]
-Join me at 11:00am:
Watch here: 45.wh.gov/XYQXNw [1034 EST]
STOCKHOLM/WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, President Donald Trump said on Sunday his comment was based on a television report he had seen.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.