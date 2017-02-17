The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-Despite the long delays by the Democrats in finally approving Dr. Tom Price, the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast! [0513 EST]

-Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. [0638 EST]

-Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy! [0643 EST]

-General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others. [0816 EST]

-Join me at 11:00am:

Watch here: 45.wh.gov/XYQXNw [1034 EST]

