The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even...... [0731 EST]

-find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW [0736 EST]

@POTUS :

-The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long.... (here) [0812 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)