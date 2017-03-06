Factbox: Trump on Twitter (March 6) - Exxon Mobil $20 billion investment

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-'President Trump Congratulates Exxon Mobil for Job-Creating Investment Program'

here [1619 EST]

-Buy American & hire American are the principals at the core of my agenda, which is: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Thank you @exxonmobil. [1621 EST]

-45,000 construction & manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. $20 billion investment. We are already winning again, America! [1622 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)