5 months ago
Trump on Twitter (March 20) - Comey, Russia, Clinton Campaign
March 21, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 5 months ago

Trump on Twitter (March 20) - Comey, Russia, Clinton Campaign

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! [0635 EST]

- The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! [0649 EST]

- The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! [0704 EST]

- Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox [0836 EST]

- What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? [0914 EST]

- Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you! [1315 EST]

- Thank you Louisville, Kentucky- on my way! #MAGA [1903 EST]

- Thank you Louisville, Kentucky. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! [2208 EST]

@POTUS :

- FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. [1233 EST]

- The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. [1242 EST]

- NSA Director Rogers tells Congress unmasking individuals endangers national security. [1249 EST]

- FBI Director Comey says classified leaks to the media have been "unusually active" recently. [1326 EST]

- FBI Director Comey admits Obama's White House had ability to "unmask" American citizens. [1345 EST]

- FBI Director Comey: fmr. DNI Clapper "right" to say no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump Campaign. #ComeyHearing [1511 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

