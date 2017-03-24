Trump on Twitter (March 23) - London terror attack, Obamacare

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Just watched the totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story on NBC and ABC. Such dishonesty! [0818 EST]

- A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. [1116 EST]

- We are taking action to #RepealANDReplace #Obamacare! Contact your Rep & tell them you support #AHCA. #PassTheBill

45.wh.gov/Rame8F [1207 EST]

- It was an honor to welcome so many truckers and trucking industry leaders to the @WhiteHouse today! [1819 EST]

@POTUS :

- You were given many lies with #Obamacare! Go with our plan! Call your Rep & let them know you're behind #AHCA ➡️ 45.wh.gov/Rame8F [0728 EST]

- We must #RepealANDReplace #Obamacare for the millions that are suffering. Tell your Rep you support #AHCA. Locator➡️45.wh.gov/Rame8F [1239 EST]

- Disastrous #Obamacare has led to higher costs & fewer options. It will only continue to get worse! We must #RepealANDReplace. #PassTheBill [2026 EST]

