Trump on Twitter (March 27) - Regulation, Hillary, Russia

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech.... [2126 EST]

-...money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! [2135 EST]

- The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win! [2141 EST]

- The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! [2203 EST]

@POTUS :

-Today I'm signing 4 bills under the Congressional Review Act that cancels regulations & eliminates unnecessary, job-killing rules. #MAGA [1540 EST]

-I'll keep working with Congress, agencies, and the American people until we eliminate every unnecessary, job-killing regulation we can find! [1542 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)