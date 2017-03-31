Trump on Twitter (March 30) - China meeting, Freedom Caucus

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! [0907 EST]

- The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws? [1027 ET]

-Great op-ed from @RepKenBuck. Looks like some in the Freedom Caucus are helping me end #Obamacare. 1717 EST]

-If @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador would get on board we would have both great healthcare and massive tax cuts & reform. [1720 EST]

-Where are @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador?

#RepealANDReplace #Obamacare [1721 EST]

-The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits... [1816 EST]

-...and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives. [1816 EST]

-Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain (bit.ly/2nQN4A8) [2143 EST]

@POTUS :

- #ConfirmGorsuch #SCOTUS [1409 EST]

-Weekly Address - 10:00 A.M. tomorrow! #MAGA ➡️ 45.wh.gov/X76Q2f [1920 EST]

