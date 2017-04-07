FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump on Twitter (April 6) - American Heroes, Xi Jinping
April 7, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 4 months ago

Trump on Twitter (April 6) - American Heroes, Xi Jinping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- It was an honor to host our American heroes from the @WWP #SoldierRideDC at the @WhiteHouse today with @FLOTUS, @VP and @SecondLady. #USA [1430 EST]

@POTUS :

- It was an honor to host our American heroes from the @WWP Solider Ride this morning at the @WhiteHouse w/ @FLOTUS, @VP & @SecondLady.#USA [1328 EST]

- @FLOTUS & I are honored to welcome the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, & Madame Peng Liyuan to the United States. [2032 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

