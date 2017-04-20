Factbox: Trump on Twitter (April 19) - Georgia elections, Karen Handel

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th. [0843 EST]
- Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help! [0009 EST]
-#MAGA #VPinASIA bit.ly/2oMuzv1 [0129 EST]
- #BuyAmericanHireAmerican #MAGA [0736 EST]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)
Compiled by Bengaluru bureau