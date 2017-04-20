Factbox: Trump on Twitter (April 19) - Georgia elections, Karen Handel

U.S. President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps from Marine One to board Air Force One as he departs Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., April 18, 2017.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th. [0843 EST]

- Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help! [0009 EST]

@POTUS :

-#MAGA #VPinASIA bit.ly/2oMuzv1 [0129 EST]

- #BuyAmericanHireAmerican #MAGA [0736 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)