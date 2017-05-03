How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... [0901 EDT]
- Either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! [0907 EDT]
- Congratulations to the winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, the great Air Force Falcons! Watch: 45.wh.gov/g7r7ei [1708 ET]
- FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony.. [2251 ET]
@POTUS:
- It's an honor to serve as your Commander-in-Chief! Congratulations on winning the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, @AFFootball! [1846 ET]
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department is finalizing a lease on a privately owned apartment in New York's Trump Tower for the White House Military Office to use for supporting President Donald Trump without providing any benefit to Trump or his organization, according to a Pentagon letter seen by Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary, Mark Green, withdrew his name from consideration for the position, a White House official said on Friday.