@realDonaldTrump :

- The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... [0901 EDT]

- Either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! [0907 EDT]

- Congratulations to the winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, the great Air Force Falcons! Watch: 45.wh.gov/g7r7ei [1708 ET]

- FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony.. [2251 ET]

@POTUS:

- It's an honor to serve as your Commander-in-Chief! Congratulations on winning the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, @AFFootball! [1846 ET]

