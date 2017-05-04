The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- It was an honor to stop by a #SchoolChoice event hosted by @VP Pence and @usedgov Secretary @BetsyDeVosED at the @WhiteHouse today. [1757 EDT]

- An honor to host President Mahmoud Abbas at the WH today. Hopefully something terrific could come out it between the Palestinians & Israel. [1801 EDT]

@POTUS :

- Join me along w/ @VP Pence & @BetsyDeVosED at a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room, here at the @WhiteHouse: 45.wh.gov/Laipqh [1106 EDT]

