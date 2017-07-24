FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 2 hours ago

Trump on Twitter (July 23) - Russia, Obamacare

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! [1609 EDT]

- It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. [1611 EDT]

- It's hard to read the Failing New York Times or the Amazon Washington Post because every story/opinion, even if should be positive, is bad! [1957 EDT]

- If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! [2001 EDT]

- Thank you to @LOUDOBBS for giving the first six months of the Trump Administration an A+. S.C.,reg cutting,Stock M, jobs,border etc. = TRUE! [2023 EDt]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

