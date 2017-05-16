FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Trump on Twitter (May 15) - National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
May 16, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 3 months ago

Trump on Twitter (May 15) - National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-#PeaceOfficersMemorialDay and

#PoliceWeek Proclamation: here [2147 EDT]

-Today, I delivered remarks at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

#NationalPoliceWeek

Watch: 45.wh.gov/bLxeyb [1554 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

