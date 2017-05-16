Trump on Twitter (May 15) - National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

-#PeaceOfficersMemorialDay and

#PoliceWeek Proclamation: here [2147 EDT]

-Today, I delivered remarks at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

#NationalPoliceWeek

Watch: 45.wh.gov/bLxeyb [1554 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)