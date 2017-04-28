Factbox: First 100 days of Trump on Twitter

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump has cemented his credentials as Tweeter in Chief since taking office.
Nearly 100 days into his presidency, Trump has posted 489 tweets, or about five per day on average, typically between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. EDT, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Trump is the first U.S. president to use his personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump. Since his account was created in 2009, Trump has sent out 34,800 tweets. One of the most active politicians on Twitter, Trump has previously expressed his love for Twitter.
In Nov 2012, he tweeted:
The tweet got 5,033 retweets and 5,399 likes.
Trump currently has 28.4 million followers. His predecessor Barack Obama, the first U.S. president to ever have a Twitter account, had 13.5 million followers on his official handle @POTUS. He sent out only 342 tweets as president.
The following is a chart comparing how Trump used Twitter as a president-elect and president:
How frequently @realDonaldTrump tweets:
As President-elect: 434 total tweets; Average of 6 tweets per day
As President: 489 total tweets; Average of 5 tweets per day
What hour @realDonaldTrump typically tweets:
As President-elect: 8 a.m. EDT / 61 tweets
As President: 8 a.m. EDT/ 74 tweets
Hashtags/topics/handles used the most:
As President-elect: Trump tweeted at news handles the most such as@CNN @FoxNews @nytimes, calling out "fake news" stories but used hashtags celebrating his win like #ThankYouTour2016 #AmericaFirst and promoting his inauguration like #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2017
As President: Trump tweeted the most at news handles such as @nytimes @foxandfriends @CNN about "fake news" reporting but topics changed to promoting his policies like #RepealANDReplace #Obamacare
Most tweeted day and why:
As President-elect: Jan. 16: 15 tweets promoting free tickets to Trump's inauguration-related events
As President: Feb 8: 11 tweets regarding Jeff Sessions' confirmation and unfair treatment towards daughter Ivanka Trump;
Feb. 15: 11 tweets regarding Russian intelligence probe and intelligence agency leaking
How often @realDonaldTrump retweets versus tweets:
As President-elect: 413 tweets, 22 retweets. Trump tweets about 19x more than he RTs
As President: 464 tweets, 24 retweets, Trump tweets about 19x more than he RTs
Followers @realDonaldTrump:
As President-elect: 21 million total net followers
As President: 28 million total net followers
Followers @POTUS:
As President-elect: 14 million total net followers
As President: 17 million total net followers
Most retweeted tweet:
As President-elect: Nov. 9, 2016
As President: Jan. 22, 2017
NOTE: Data based on Crimson Hexagon, BrandWatch, Thomson Reuters, Zoomph
Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Diane Craft