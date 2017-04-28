Factbox: First 100 days of Trump on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 28, 2017.

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump has cemented his credentials as Tweeter in Chief since taking office.

Nearly 100 days into his presidency, Trump has posted 489 tweets, or about five per day on average, typically between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. EDT, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Trump is the first U.S. president to use his personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump. Since his account was created in 2009, Trump has sent out 34,800 tweets. One of the most active politicians on Twitter, Trump has previously expressed his love for Twitter.

In Nov 2012, he tweeted:

Tweet ID: "267286284182118400"

The tweet got 5,033 retweets and 5,399 likes.

Trump currently has 28.4 million followers. His predecessor Barack Obama, the first U.S. president to ever have a Twitter account, had 13.5 million followers on his official handle @POTUS. He sent out only 342 tweets as president.

The following is a chart comparing how Trump used Twitter as a president-elect and president:

How frequently @realDonaldTrump tweets:

As President-elect: 434 total tweets; Average of 6 tweets per day

As President: 489 total tweets; Average of 5 tweets per day

What hour @realDonaldTrump typically tweets:

As President-elect: 8 a.m. EDT / 61 tweets

As President: 8 a.m. EDT/ 74 tweets

Hashtags/topics/handles used the most:

As President-elect: Trump tweeted at news handles the most such as@CNN @FoxNews @nytimes, calling out "fake news" stories but used hashtags celebrating his win like #ThankYouTour2016 #AmericaFirst and promoting his inauguration like #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2017

As President: Trump tweeted the most at news handles such as @nytimes @foxandfriends @CNN about "fake news" reporting but topics changed to promoting his policies like #RepealANDReplace #Obamacare

Most tweeted day and why:

As President-elect: Jan. 16: 15 tweets promoting free tickets to Trump's inauguration-related events

As President: Feb 8: 11 tweets regarding Jeff Sessions' confirmation and unfair treatment towards daughter Ivanka Trump;

Feb. 15: 11 tweets regarding Russian intelligence probe and intelligence agency leaking

How often @realDonaldTrump retweets versus tweets:

As President-elect: 413 tweets, 22 retweets. Trump tweets about 19x more than he RTs

As President: 464 tweets, 24 retweets, Trump tweets about 19x more than he RTs

Followers @realDonaldTrump:

As President-elect: 21 million total net followers

As President: 28 million total net followers

Followers @POTUS:

As President-elect: 14 million total net followers

As President: 17 million total net followers

Most retweeted tweet:

As President-elect: Nov. 9, 2016

Tweet ID: "796315640307060738"

As President: Jan. 22, 2017

Tweet ID: "823174199036542980"

NOTE: Data based on Crimson Hexagon, BrandWatch, Thomson Reuters, Zoomph