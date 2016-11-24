FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 2:29 PM / in 9 months

Poroshenko sure Trump will not change U.S. policy on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a news conference following a EU-Ukraine summit in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he did not expect the election of Donald Trump to the White House to bring any great change in U.S. support for his country.

Saying Kiev had enjoyed support from both parties in Washington in its confrontation with Russia, Poroshenko told a news conference after a summit with EU leaders in Brussels: "We don't expect any significant changes in this bipartisan support."

He had spoken to Trump in recent days, he noted.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

