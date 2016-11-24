Poroshenko sure Trump will not change U.S. policy on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he did not expect the election of Donald Trump to the White House to bring any great change in U.S. support for his country.

Saying Kiev had enjoyed support from both parties in Washington in its confrontation with Russia, Poroshenko told a news conference after a summit with EU leaders in Brussels: "We don't expect any significant changes in this bipartisan support."

He had spoken to Trump in recent days, he noted.