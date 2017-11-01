FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 2:41 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Trump announces picks for U.S. attorneys in California, Texas, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his choices to lead U.S. attorney offices in California, Maryland, Connecticut, Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House said Trump will nominate John Anderson for U.S. attorney for New Mexico; John Durham for Connecticut; Brandon Fremin for the Middle District of Louisiana; Robert Kyoung Hur for Maryland; McGregor Scott for the Eastern District of California; Joseph Brown for the Eastern District of Texas; and Ryan Patrick for the Southern District of Texas. The nominations are subject to Senate approval.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
